Following Oregon State's 22-20 loss to Washington, the Beavers (8-3, 5-3 Pac-12) fell to No. 15 in both the AP and Coaches Polls.

Washington leads the way in the AP Poll at No. 4, Oregon at No. 6, OSU at No. 15, and Arizona at No. 16.

In the coaches poll, Washington leads the pack at No. 5, Oregon at No. 6, OSU at No. 15, and Arizona at No. 16...

The Beavers return to action Friday afternoon, squaring off with the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium...