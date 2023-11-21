Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Week 11 Recap
With week 11 of the NFL season in the books, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at how the Oregon State Beavers in the league fared!
Active 53-Man Roster
OFFENSE
WR Brandin Cooks (2011-13) - Dallas Cowboys - First String
-> In Dallas' 33-10 win over Carolina, Cooks was the Cowboys' leading receiver, hauling in three of his four targets for 42 yards. He averaged 14 yards per catch and had a long reception of 22 yards on the afternoon. After a slow start, Cooks has found his rhythm in the offense in recent weeks...
WR Isaiah Hodgins (2017-19) - New York Giants - First String
-> In New York's 31-19 win over the Commanders, Hodgins caught two of his three targets from quarterback Tommy DeVito for 22 yards. It could be a good sign of things to come for Hodgins who had his highest receiving total since Daniel Jones was quarterback for the Giants in early October...
TE Luke Musgrave (2019-22) - Green Bay Packers - First String
-> In Green Bay's 23-20 win over the Chargers, Musgrave hauled in four of his six targets for 28 yards. He was utilized in the short-to-intermediate game in this matchup, averaging seven yards per catch with a long catch of 11 yards. Along with Detroit's Sam LaPorta and Buffalo's Dalton Kincaid, Musgrave has become one of the most impressive rookie tight ends...
OL Blake Brandel (2015-19)- Minnesota Vikings - Second String
-> In Minnesota's 21-20 loss to Denver, Brandel played his usual role on special teams, seeing four snaps on the field goal kick unit.
OL Issac Seumalo (2011-15)- Pittsburgh Steelers - First String
-> In Pittsburgh's 13-10 loss to Cleveland, Seumalo started at left guard (10th straight) and played 58 snaps...
OL Sean Harlow (2013-16) - New York Giants - Second String
-> Harlow didn't see action in the Giants' win over the Commanders...
DEFENSE
DL Kyle Peko (2015) - Tennessee Titans - First/Second String
-> In Tennessee's 34-14 loss to Jacksonville, Peko started at defensive tackle (ninth of the season) and played 38 snaps. He tallied two tackles on the afternoon and now has nine on the season...
CB Steven Nelson (2013-14) - Houston Texans - First String
-> In Houston's 21-16 win over Arizona, Nelson returned to the starting lineup and played 61 snaps. He tallied three tackles and one pass breakup, giving him 28 tackles, three interceptions, and six breakups this season...
DB Nahshon Wright (2019-20)- Dallas Cowboys - Second String
-> In Dallas' 33-10 win over Carolina, Wright played four snaps at cornerback and 21 on special teams. He didn't record any statistics, but remains a consistent piece of the special teams' unit while rotating in at cornerback when needed.
DB Alex Austin (2019-22) - New England Patriots - Third/Fourth String
-> Austin and the Patriots were idle this weekend...
S Jordan Poyer (2009-12) - Buffalo Bills - First String
-> In Buffalo's 32-6 win over the Jets, Poyer started at safety and played 57 snaps... He tallied two tackles in the win while also recording two QB hurries. Poyer remains a crucial piece of the Bills' defense and has 40 tackles, one forced fumble, and two passes broken up this season...
P Johnny Hekker (2009-12) - Carolina Panthers - First String
-> In Carolina's 33-10 loss to Dallas, Hekker had a busy afternoon, punting five times for a total of 242 yards. He averaged 48.4 yards per punt, landed one inside the '20, and had a long punt of 61 yards on the afternoon...
IR
TE Teagan Quitoriano (2018-21) - Houston Texans - Second String
-> Quitoriano was placed on IR by the Texans last week shortly after we published our week nine recap due to a groin injury. It's unclear how much time he'll miss...
Practice Squad
QB Sean Mannion (2010-2014) - Minnesota Vikings
-> Mannion remains on the Vikings' practice squad... Minnesota traded for Arizona's Josh Dobbs at the deadline and still has rookie Jaren Hall, so Mannion is likely to remain on the practice squad barring injury.
QB Jake Luton (2017-19) - Carolina Panthers
WR Tre'Shaun Harrison (2020-22) - Tennessee Titans
DB Jaydon Grant (2016-22)- Las Vegas Raiders
TE Noah Togiai (2015-2019) - Philadelphia Eagles
FB Jack Colletto (2018-22) - Pittsburgh Steelers
RB Jermar Jefferson (2018-20) - Detroit Lions
-> After being waived by the Lions with an injury settlement before the season began, Jefferson is back with the Lions and healthy, joining the practice squad...
