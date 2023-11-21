With week 11 of the NFL season in the books, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at how the Oregon State Beavers in the league fared!

OFFENSE

WR Brandin Cooks (2011-13) - Dallas Cowboys - First String

-> In Dallas' 33-10 win over Carolina, Cooks was the Cowboys' leading receiver, hauling in three of his four targets for 42 yards. He averaged 14 yards per catch and had a long reception of 22 yards on the afternoon. After a slow start, Cooks has found his rhythm in the offense in recent weeks...

WR Isaiah Hodgins (2017-19) - New York Giants - First String

-> In New York's 31-19 win over the Commanders, Hodgins caught two of his three targets from quarterback Tommy DeVito for 22 yards. It could be a good sign of things to come for Hodgins who had his highest receiving total since Daniel Jones was quarterback for the Giants in early October...

TE Luke Musgrave (2019-22) - Green Bay Packers - First String

-> In Green Bay's 23-20 win over the Chargers, Musgrave hauled in four of his six targets for 28 yards. He was utilized in the short-to-intermediate game in this matchup, averaging seven yards per catch with a long catch of 11 yards. Along with Detroit's Sam LaPorta and Buffalo's Dalton Kincaid, Musgrave has become one of the most impressive rookie tight ends...

OL Blake Brandel (2015-19)- Minnesota Vikings - Second String

-> In Minnesota's 21-20 loss to Denver, Brandel played his usual role on special teams, seeing four snaps on the field goal kick unit.

OL Issac Seumalo (2011-15)- Pittsburgh Steelers - First String

-> In Pittsburgh's 13-10 loss to Cleveland, Seumalo started at left guard (10th straight) and played 58 snaps...

OL Sean Harlow (2013-16) - New York Giants - Second String

-> Harlow didn't see action in the Giants' win over the Commanders...

MORE: WATCH: Jonathan Smith Presser | Inside The Dam: Projecting a 2025 QB + Intel | Snap Counts + Takeaways vs UW | Team Grades & Top Performers vs UW | OSU Drops To No. 15 In The Polls | 5 Takeaways From OSU's Loss | WATCH: OSU Talks Loss To UW | WATCH: BeaversEdge Breaks Down Loss To UW

Defense below tweet