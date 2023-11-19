The Oregon State football team nearly found a way to knock off the fifth-ranked Washington Huskies at a rainy Reser Stadium on Saturday evening, but several key mistakes cost the Beavers in a narrow two-point margin.

The first came on Oregon State's second offensive drive from scrimmage in the first quarter. After the Beavers had matched the Washington opening touchdown drive with a scoring drive of their own, the Beaver defense played arguably its best series against the Husky offense all night, forcing Michael Penix and Co. into a three and out and thus giving the ball right back to the offense.

The Beavers got the ball at their 35-yard line, and had a chance to take an early lead on the Huskies and really build some momentum. The Beavers had converted a third and 7 to the UW 39 by way of a DJ Uiagalelei quarterback keeper, only to have the play called back by a holding call from center Jake Levengood.

The Beavers weren't able to convert on the third and 17 and were forced to punt the ball back to the Huskies. Punting to the Huskies isn't at all what happened as long-snapper Dylan Black airmailed the snap over punter Josh Green. Green had no choice but to chase the ball into the endzone and ultimately kick it out the back, preventing the touchdown and giving the Huskies a safety.

That 9-7 advantage may have seemed marginal at the time, but considering what the final tally was, that's an impact play that didn't go the way of the Beavers and cost them a chance at securing an early lead and perhaps more.

The second sizable, momentum-changing play came on Oregon State's second drive of the second quarter. It remained a 9-7 ballgame and the Beavers had just gotten a massive break on their previous defensive drive as Kitan Oladapo made an incredible hustle play on the ball to karate-chop the ball out of UW's Dillon Johnson's hands to prevent a would-be score and give the Beavers the ball back.

Two plays later, Uiagalelei connected with Anthony Gould for a first down catch of 14 yards that would have given the Beavers much-needed breathing room. However, the fumble bug caught Gould as he was stripped and the Huskies recovered at the OSU 19.

Three plays later, Washington turned that turnover into seven points as Penix found the endzone on a five-yard scramble to push the advantage to two scores. The Huskies were aided by a pass-interference call on Ryan Cooper Jr. that may have been a bit ticky-tack, but regardless, it was a massive swing of momentum in the ballgame.

While those were only two plays, the impact they had on the game was massive. As a direct result of those two plays, the Huskies were able to add nine points to their ledger, and ultimately it turned out to be just enough cushion needed.

Given how this matchup ultimately shook out, it's easy to look at the final score and instantly think of the safety as being the difference. And while it was a significantly negative play for the Beavers, the OSU defense forced Washington into a punt on their next drive, thus negating any more damage.

The seven points the Huskies were able to score via the Gould turnover strike me as far more consequential, especially with how elite the defense played in the second half. You take that extremely short field and those seven points off the board and Oregon State perhaps wins this contest...