Oregon State Baseball: Turley’s Home Run Lifts Beavers Past Ohio State

ARLINGTON, Texas – Gavin Turley’s three-run home run in the eighth inning cemented a come-from-behind win for No. 9 Oregon State, 12-10 over Ohio State Sunday at Globe Life Field.

Oregon State found itself down 9-7 entering the inning but began chipping away at the Buckeyes’ lead. Wilson Weber hit a pinch hit double and eventually scored when Trent Caraway chopped a single over the third baseman. Aiva Arquette, the next batter, singled to center, scoring Caraway and tying the game.

That brought up Turley, who went opposite field on a 1-1 pitch from Luke Carrell to send Oregon State (7-3) to a three-run lead.

Matthew Morrell, the final of five Oregon State pitchers, earned his second save of the season after allowing an unearned run in the ninth. The win went to Joey Mundt, who held Ohio State (1-8) to one hit and a walk with two strikeouts in 1 1/3 innings. He is 1-0.

Turley ended the day with five RBI on two hits as he singled home a pair of runs in Oregon State’s four-run first inning. Tyce Peterson and Canon Reeder also drove in runs during the frame.

Arquette set a career-high with four hits and Reeder equaled his with three hits as Oregon State tallied 13 as a team.

The Beavers jumped out to a 7-2 lead after three but Ohio State battled back to take the lead. The Buckeyes scored one in the fifth, six in the sixth and one more in the seventh.

Carrell took the loss, dropping to 0-1.

Next Up

Oregon State opens its 2025 home slate Friday when hosting San Diego for the first of three games at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. First pitch is slated for 5:35 p.m. PT and tickets are available by visiting BeaverTickets.com.