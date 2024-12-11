Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Week 14 Recap

(Photo by AP)

On 53-Man Roster

P Johnny Hekker - Carolina Panthers -> In Carolina's 22-16 loss to Philadelphia, Hekker was called on just twice as the Panthers were right in the thick of things against the Eagles. He punted twice for 90 yards, averaging 45 yards per punt and landing one inside the '20. WR Anthony Gould - Indianapolis Colts -> Gould and the Colts were idle this week... OL Issac Seumalo - Pittsburgh Steelers -> Seumalo made his ninth straight start at left guard for the Steelers in their 27-14 win over Cleveland. He saw 65 snaps in the victory... OL Taliese Fuaga - New Orleans Saints -> Fuaga started at left tackle for the Saints (13th of the year) and saw 68 snaps in the 14-11 win over the Giants. WR Brandin Cooks - Dallas Cowboys -> In Dallas' 27-20 loss to Cincinnati, Cooks started at receiver and caught one of his three targets from QB Cooper Rush for three yards. Cooks has 13 catches for 110 yards and a score this season... S Jordan Poyer - Miami Dolphins -> In Miami's 32-26 overtime win over the Jets, Poyer started at free safety and played 68 snaps... He finished with seven tackles, the third most on defense and added one quarterback hit... S Kitan Oladapo - Green Bay Packers -> Oladapo saw action in back-to-back weeks for the Packers, playing five snaps this week on the kick coverage unit in the 34-31 loss to the Lions... OL Blake Brandel - Minnesota Vikings -> In Minnesota's 42-21 win over Atlanta, Brandel started at left guard (13th straight) and saw 60 snaps at left guard and an additional eight on special teams. ILB Omar Speights - Los Angeles Rams -> In the Rams' 44-42 win over Buffalo, Speights made his fifth straight start at linebacker and played 36 snaps... He finished with four tackles, fourth-most on the Rams... DB Alex Austin - New England Patriots -> Austin and the Patriots were idle this week...

On Practice Squad

WR Isaiah Hodgins - New York Giants -> After having a brief stint on the active roster and earning his first stats of the season, Hodgins remains on the Giants' practice squad... DB Ryan Cooper Jr. - Seattle Seahawks -> After being let go by Baltimore's practice squad, Cooper was recently picked up by the Seattle Seahawks and is on their practice squad. RB Jermar Jefferson - Detroit Lions -> After dealing with numerous injuries early in his pro career, Jefferson is healthy entering the year with the Lions and is currently the third-string practice squad RB. He didn't make the initial 53-man roster, but the Lions kept him around and have done so since making him a seventh-round pick several years ago, so they're still invested in the young back. DB Nahshon Wright - Minnesota Vikings -> After struggling to break into the Cowboys DB rotation these past couple of years, Wright was traded to the Minnesota Vikings, where he currently resides as the top cornerback on the practice squad. We'll see if the Vikings perhaps value Wright's third-round draft grade better than the Cowboys did... QB Jake Luton - Las Vegas Raiders -> With Gardner Minshew out for the season and Aidan O'Connell on the shelf the Las Vegas Raiders are down to just Desmond Ridder and Carter Bradley at quarterback and elected to sign the former Oregon State signal-caller to their practice squad... The Raiders will be Luton's sixth different team, as he was most recently signed to the Panthers' practice squad ahead of the 2024 campaign. He's thrown for 473 yards, two touchdowns, and six interceptions during his lone playing time in 2020 in three games with the Jaguars... DB Steven Nelson - Kansas City Chiefs -> Summoned out of retirement by the team that drafted him, Nelson is officially back in the show after injuries to the Chiefs' defensive backfield forced them to search for additional depth. While Nelson was out of the league for a few months, it wouldn't surprise me if he were essentially waiting for an opportunity like this to ring chase in his twilight time, and he should be able to hit the ground running in KC...

Injured Reserve/OUT