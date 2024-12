BYU tight end transfer schedules visit to Oregon State

BYU tight end transfer Jackson Bowers has scheduled a visit to Oregon State starting on Tuesday. The former three-star prospect out of Mountain View High School in Mesa, Arizona announced his visit on X on Monday.

Bowers has there years of eligiblity remaining and will look for a fresh start after not recording any stats over his first two seasons in Provo. The 6-foot-5, 245-pound Bowers had offers from Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, Cal, Colorado, FSU, Geogria Tech, LSU, Ole Miss, Missouri, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and West Virginia coming out of high school.





The Beavers are also expected to host West Virginia transfer C.J. Crandall on a visit this week.