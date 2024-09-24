Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Week 3 Recap

With week three of the 2024 NFL season in the books, BeaversEdge looks at the Beavers in the NFL!

TE Luke Musgrave - Green Bay Packers

-> In Green Bay's 30-14 win over Tennessee, Musgrave caught one of his three targets for three yards. Musgrave has seen fewer snaps than Tucker Kraft at the position in recent weeks...

P Johnny Hekker - Carolina Panthers

-> In Carolina's 36-22 win over Las Vegas, Hekker was not as busy as the first few weeks, punting four times for 177 yards. He averaged 44.3 yards per punt, landed two inside the 20, and had a long punt of 51 yards on the day.

WR Anthony Gould - Indianapolis Colts

-> In Indianapolis' 21-16 win over Chicago, Gould returned one punt for 16 yards.

WR Brandin Cooks - Dallas Cowboys

-> In Dallas' 28-25 loss to Baltimore, Cooks hauled in two of his nine targets for 16 yards. The Cowboys' passing attack wasn't quite in-sync, look for Cooks to bounce back next week.

OL Issac Seumalo - Pittsburgh Steelers

-> While he didn't play for Pittsburgh last week, reports show that Seumalo was activated this week and will make his season debut for the Steelers.

OL Taliese Fuaga - New Orleans Saints

-> In New Orleans' 15-12 loss to Philadelphia, the Saints' high-powered offense came back to earth, but Fuaga's consistency continues to be impressive, having logged his third straight straight. He's made such an impact for NOLA that analyst Greg Olsen numerous times highlighted the play of the Oregon State rookie...

DB Alex Austin - New England Patriots

-> In New England's 24-3 loss to New York, Austin saw his first defensive snaps of the season, playing 14 snaps at cornerback. He also saw three snaps on special teams..

S Jordan Poyer - Miami Dolphins

-> In Miami's 24-3 loss to Seattle, Poyer started at free safety and saw 64 total snaps... He led the defense with nine total tackles...

S Kitan Oladapo - Green Bay Packers

-> Oladapo remains on the active roster but didn't see action in the win over the Titans...

OL Blake Brandel - Minnesota Vikings

-> Brandel made his third-straight start of the season at left guard, playing 63 snaps and allowing just one quarterback pressure and hurry.

DL Kyle Peko - Detroit Lions

-> In Detroit's 20-13 win over Arizona, Peko was one of the top reserve tackles, seeing 10 snaps and not recording any stats...