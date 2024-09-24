Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Week 3 Recap

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With week three of the 2024 NFL season in the books, BeaversEdge looks at the Beavers in the NFL!
MORE: RB Kourdey Glass Impresses In Week 5 | Snap Counts vs Purdue | PFF Top Performers vs Purdue | Takeaways From OSU's Win | WATCH: BeaversEdge Breaks Down Win | WATCH: Beavers Break Down Win Over Purdue
On 53-Man Roster
TE Luke Musgrave - Green Bay Packers
-> In Green Bay's 30-14 win over Tennessee, Musgrave caught one of his three targets for three yards. Musgrave has seen fewer snaps than Tucker Kraft at the position in recent weeks...
P Johnny Hekker - Carolina Panthers
-> In Carolina's 36-22 win over Las Vegas, Hekker was not as busy as the first few weeks, punting four times for 177 yards. He averaged 44.3 yards per punt, landed two inside the 20, and had a long punt of 51 yards on the day.
WR Anthony Gould - Indianapolis Colts
-> In Indianapolis' 21-16 win over Chicago, Gould returned one punt for 16 yards.
WR Brandin Cooks - Dallas Cowboys
-> In Dallas' 28-25 loss to Baltimore, Cooks hauled in two of his nine targets for 16 yards. The Cowboys' passing attack wasn't quite in-sync, look for Cooks to bounce back next week.
OL Issac Seumalo - Pittsburgh Steelers
-> While he didn't play for Pittsburgh last week, reports show that Seumalo was activated this week and will make his season debut for the Steelers.
OL Taliese Fuaga - New Orleans Saints
-> In New Orleans' 15-12 loss to Philadelphia, the Saints' high-powered offense came back to earth, but Fuaga's consistency continues to be impressive, having logged his third straight straight. He's made such an impact for NOLA that analyst Greg Olsen numerous times highlighted the play of the Oregon State rookie...
DB Alex Austin - New England Patriots
-> In New England's 24-3 loss to New York, Austin saw his first defensive snaps of the season, playing 14 snaps at cornerback. He also saw three snaps on special teams..
S Jordan Poyer - Miami Dolphins
-> In Miami's 24-3 loss to Seattle, Poyer started at free safety and saw 64 total snaps... He led the defense with nine total tackles...
S Kitan Oladapo - Green Bay Packers
-> Oladapo remains on the active roster but didn't see action in the win over the Titans...
OL Blake Brandel - Minnesota Vikings
-> Brandel made his third-straight start of the season at left guard, playing 63 snaps and allowing just one quarterback pressure and hurry.
DL Kyle Peko - Detroit Lions
-> In Detroit's 20-13 win over Arizona, Peko was one of the top reserve tackles, seeing 10 snaps and not recording any stats...
On Practice Squad
WR Isaiah Hodgins - New York Giants
-> After finding a home with the New York Giants the past couple of seasons, and tallying 58 receptions for 622 yards and seven scores during his tenure, Hodgins was cut by the Giants during the last round of cuts. He was quickly signed to the practice squad but could be eyeing a new situation with the suddenly crowded NY receiver room.
DB Ryan Cooper Jr - Baltimore Ravens
-> After going undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft, Cooper signed a free-agent contract with the Baltimore Ravens. He didn't make the 53-man roster but was signed to the practice squad and is currently their third-string CB.
RB Jermar Jefferson - Detroit Lions
-> After dealing with numerous injuries early in his pro career, Jefferson is healthy entering the year with the Lions and is currently the third-string practice squad RB. He didn't make the initial 53-man roster, but the Lions kept him around and have done so since making him a seventh-round pick several years ago, so they're still invested in the young back.
DB Nahshon Wright - Minnesota Vikings
-> After struggling to break into the Cowboys DB rotation these past couple of years, Wright was traded to the Minnesota Vikings, where he currently resides as the top cornerback on the practice squad. We'll see if the Vikings perhaps value Wright's third-round draft grade better than the Cowboys did...
FB Jack Colletto - Pittsburgh Steelers
-> After being let go by Pittsburgh as a part of early-season roster cuts, he was recently re-signed to the practice squad...
Injured Reserve/OUT
DB Rejzohn Wright - New Orleans Saints
-> Wright was placed on injured reserve by the Saints with an undisclosed injury. It's unclear whether he will play yet this season.
• TALK ABOUT IT ON THE DAM BOARD
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS ON APPLE & SPOTIFY
• LIKE US & FOLLOW OUR FACEBOOK
• FOLLOW THE STAFF ON TWITTER - @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, @RivalsDylanCC, & @tjmathewson