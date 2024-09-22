PFF ANALYTICS: Oregon State's Grades & Top Performers vs Purdue

Advertisement

in other news

Top-30 2027 prospect headlines Oregon State's visitors list for Purdue

Top-30 2027 prospect headlines Oregon State's visitors list for Purdue

Who will be on campus for Oregon State's non-conference finale vs Purdue?

Premium content
 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Oregon State Football Insider: Injury Report Week 4 vs Purdue

Oregon State Football Insider: Injury Report Week 4 vs Purdue

Where do the Beavers stand injury-wise heading into the matchup with Purdue? We've got you covered...

Premium content
 • Brenden Slaughter
Purdue vs Oregon State: Starters as Recruits & The Edge Report

Purdue vs Oregon State: Starters as Recruits & The Edge Report

BeaversEdge takes a deep dive into Purdue-Oregon State with starters as recruits breakdown of the year!

Premium content
 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
EDGE PODCAST: Previewing Purdue vs Oregon State & MORE

EDGE PODCAST: Previewing Purdue vs Oregon State & MORE

BeaversEdge previews Purdue vs Oregon State and much more!

 • BeaversEdge.com
Behind Enemy Lines: 5 Questions With Purdue Expert

Behind Enemy Lines: 5 Questions With Purdue Expert

BeaversEdge catches up with BoilerUpload to learn more about the Boilermakers...

Premium content
 • Brenden Slaughter

in other news

Top-30 2027 prospect headlines Oregon State's visitors list for Purdue

Top-30 2027 prospect headlines Oregon State's visitors list for Purdue

Who will be on campus for Oregon State's non-conference finale vs Purdue?

Premium content
 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Oregon State Football Insider: Injury Report Week 4 vs Purdue

Oregon State Football Insider: Injury Report Week 4 vs Purdue

Where do the Beavers stand injury-wise heading into the matchup with Purdue? We've got you covered...

Premium content
 • Brenden Slaughter
Purdue vs Oregon State: Starters as Recruits & The Edge Report

Purdue vs Oregon State: Starters as Recruits & The Edge Report

BeaversEdge takes a deep dive into Purdue-Oregon State with starters as recruits breakdown of the year!

Premium content
 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Sep 22, 2024
PFF ANALYTICS: Oregon State's Grades & Top Performers vs Purdue
circle avatar
Brenden Slaughter  •  BeaversEdge
Publisher
Twitter
@b_slaught

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

With the Oregon State football team (3-1) taking down Purdue 38-21 on Saturday, BeaversEdge takes a look at the team grades and top performers via PFF!

MORE: 5 Takeaways From OSU's Win | WATCH: BeaversEdge Breaks Down Win | WATCH: Beavers Break Down Win Over Purdue | RECAP - Beavers Bounce Back vs Purdue | Highlights + Social Media Reactions

Team Grades vs Purdue
CategoryGame Grade

Overall Offense

68.1 (+10.1 last week)

Overall Defense

69.7 (+3.9)

OVERALL SCORE

70.7 (+15.2)

PFF Grading Scale

Elite: 90.0 or higher

High Quality: 80.0 - 89.9

Above Average: 70.0 - 79.9

Average: 60.0 - 69.9

Below Average: 50.0 - 59.9

Poor: 49.9 or lower

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Oregon State
2025Commitment List
Updated:
oregonstate
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
footballfootball
13 - 18
Overall Record
5 - 15
Conference Record
2023 schedule not available.
Advertisement
Advertisement