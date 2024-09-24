2026 RB Kourdey Glass's five touchdown day leads top commit performances

(Photo by © Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Oregon State 2025 running back commitment Kourdey Glass was the star of the show this past weekend among Beavers commitments. The three-star tailback had a huge day for Hanford in a 56-12 win over Hanford. The senior tailback had 19 carries for 202 yards and five touchdowns. It's the first game this seasonthat Hanford has gone over the 100+ yard mark. For the season, he has now recorded 55 carries for 476 yards, an average of 8.7 yards per carry as well as 10 total touchdowns. He also has 11 receptions for 231 yards and one touchdown this season as a receiver.

No stats are available the Liberty trio from their 47-7 loss to Coronado (NV).



No stats are available yet for Green Valley most recent performance. That being said, on the season Glasper has recorded 20 receptions for 356 yards and three touchdowns. He also has six tackles on the defensive side of the ball.

Myers had one sack in a 56-0 win for Cardinal Newman over Bishop O'Dowd.

Skyview rushed for 229 yards and averaged 7.2 yards per carry in a 38-8 win over the Puyallup Vikings.

No stats available for West Linn's 34-27 win over Sumner (WA).

No stats available for Crane Union's 38-22 win over Powder Valley.

No stats available for Castlemont's 28-6 win over Hercules.

No stats are available from Prestonwood Christian Academy (TX)'s 49-9 win over Dallas Christian this past weekend. Madison has six tackles this season, four pass deflections, and one fumble recovery.