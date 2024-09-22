5 Takeaways From Oregon State's Win Over Purdue

With the Oregon State football team (3-1) taking down Purdue 38-21 at Reser Stadium on Saturday night, BeaversEdge gives five important takeaways from the win!

Following the rough showing against the Oregon Ducks at Reser Stadium a week ago, the Beavers needed a standout performance behind a big-time crowd to regain their mojo, and that's exactly what happened Saturday night.

Behind a dominant ground attack and an improved defensive effort, the Beavers were able to right the ship in Corvallis, get back to their brand of football, and earn a quality win over a BIG10 squad.

Sure, Purdue isn't going to be world-beaters in the conference this season—we know that. Regardless, it's an impressive win in that it's still a team from a power-four conference and a team that could make life challenging with its size in the trenches of both sides.

In other words, if the Beavers didn't show up with their best against the Boilermakers, they had the talent in the trenches and at the skill positions to make this a game. There were a few times when Purdue threatened, but for a large portion of the game, you felt good about the lead the Beavers could build and ultimately hold onto.

Also, in a more significant sense, many of the Beavers' preseason expectations were still in front of them. Despite the loss to Oregon, which many predicted before the season began, it wouldn't massively impact them going forward.

Against Purdue? That would have been a much different story... If the Beavers had dropped this game, the narrative behind two straight losses would have been a tough pill to swallow entering the bye week.

Instead, the Beavers bounced back and took down a team that will win some games in the BIG10 this season. Sure, Purdue isn't up there with the Penn State's, Oregon's, and Ohio State's, but it's still a win the Beavers can hang their hat on, as the Boilermakers were certainly motivated to go in this matchup after getting clubbed by Notre Dame a week ago.

There's also the thought of outside expectations being reached, as the Beavers came into this matchup just a 2.5-point favorite and ended up winning by 17, so you'll certainly take those results.

The Beavers are 3-1 entering the bye week, and while they would, of course, love to be 4-0, as head coach Trent Bray mentioned postgame, Oregon State has to be pleased with where they stand.

You've won all the games you were supposed to win and dropped the one game you were not expected to win. While that isn't a perfect result, I'm sure a ton of Beaver fans would have been thrilled to say you're 3-1 entering the bye.