SAN RAMON, CA (September 24, 2024) – The Pac-12 Conference and Utah State University are proud to announce their new partnership, marking an exciting chapter in expansion history for the conference. This collaboration comes on the heels of welcoming Boise State University, Colorado State University, California State University, Fresno, and San Diego State University, who will collectively build the new era of the Pac-12 Conference.

After receiving a formal application, the Pac-12 Conference Board of Directors voted unanimously to admit Utah State University, an esteemed institution recognized for its excellence in both academics and athletics, to the conference effective July 1, 2026. Competition will begin for all conference sports in the 2026-27 academic year.

“We are thrilled to welcome Utah State University to the Pac-12, as they join us on this exciting journey forward,” stated Commissioner Teresa Gould. “With President Elizabeth Cantwell and Athletics Director Diana Sabau at the helm, Utah State brings invaluable strategic insights and leadership that will greatly benefit our conference and its members as well as a history of competitive excellence and success. Today marks another exciting step for the Pac-12 – and it’s just the beginning of phase two.”

Utah State University, a premier land- and space-grant institution continues to excel in academics and athletics. For over a decade it has consistently competed for Mountain West Conference Championships capping off a historic 2023-24 academic year by winning a school-record four conference championships, tied for the second-most in the conference and securing regular season titles in women’s volleyball, men’s basketball, and men’s tennis, as well as a Mountain West Tournament championship in women’s soccer. Additionally, their combined winning percentage with football and men’s basketball over the last 10 seasons is 59.1 percent, which ranks third among current Mountain West schools behind only Boise State and San Diego State.

Utah State University President Elizabeth Cantwell added: “The vision of the Pac-12 Conference firmly aligns with USU’s mission and our commitments to the future. This move unlocks new possibilities by directly enhancing the student-athlete experience and will significantly strengthen our reputation for competitive success, academic achievement, and research excellence.”

Utah State consistently achieves academic distinction, having led the Mountain West Conference in the 2023-24 academic year with 440 academic honors. Among these, 249 student-athletes earned Academic All-Mountain West recognition, while an impressive 191 were named Mountain West Scholar-Athletes.

Demonstrating its commitment to athletic excellence, Utah State University Athletics launched Reach and Rise, its inaugural comprehensive capital campaign earlier this year. With a goal to raise $125 million over the next five years, the campaign is dedicated to advancing the success of Aggie Athletics, supporting over 400 student-athletes across 16 varsity programs in the realm of modern college athletics. The university is off to a promising start, having already secured nearly $21 million.

Vice President and Director of Athletics Diana Sabau added: “Joining the Pac-12 Conference exemplifies our commitment to elevating USU academics and athletics. This will position all our teams in a multi-bid league for the NCAA postseason and championships. This is an incredible opportunity for our student-athletes, as well as our alumni, investors, the HURD and our Logan and Cache Valley communities and all of Aggie Nation.”

The Pac-12 Conference boasts a proud tradition of excellence in both academics and athletics. This tradition continues to build with the addition of Utah State University alongside, Boise State University, Colorado State University, California State University, Fresno, and San Diego State University.

Oregon State University and Washington State University are currently operating as members of the Pac-12 Conference as part of a NCAA two-year grace period and will continue to do so for the 2025-26 academic season before the five new members officially join. The collective seven universities will collaboratively chart additional membership and other future conference considerations.

Pac-12