Oregon State and head coach Trent Bray continued their sizzling late June recruiting push on Thursday afternoon as Crane (OR) tight end Cody Siegner announced his commitment!

His pledge came just hours after the Beavers added Texas safety Zephen Walker and now brings the class total to 10 commitments.

The 6-foot-7, 215-pounder brings terrific size to the table and has plenty of room to add weight to his frame and potentially become a big-play target in the passing game. That size will also help him out a lot when it comes to run-blocking, which OSU really prides it's TEs being able to do well.

He chose the Beavers over offers from Washington State, Boise State, Air Force, and Idaho and is the No. 2 ranked player in Oregon.

With Jermaine Terry and grad transfer Andy Alfieri set to exhaust their eligibility after the 2024 campaign, Siegner will join a TE room that features Gabe Milbourn, Bryce Caufield, and Cooper Jensen.

