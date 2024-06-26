One of the things that stands out right away about Oregon State offensive line pledge Noah Thomas is just how tall he is.

Standing at 6-foot-6, and checking in at 275 pounds, Thomas already has the height to compete and be a standout on the OL, and when he's able to add weight to his frame and get closer to 300, he'll be in a really good place.

While only a two-star per rankings, Thomas is the quintessential example of a guy Oregon State is betting on for long-term development. In all likelihood, Thomas won't be in the rotation for a year or two, and that's perfectly fine for the Beavers' timeline as they can allow him to develop at his own pace.