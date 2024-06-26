PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Just days after announcing his commitment to Oregon State, Salt Lake City offensive lineman Halafihi "Brian" Tapu announced he was re-opening that commitment on Wednesday evening.

"I have de-committed from Oregon State," Tapu posted on X. "I wish nothing but the best for the coaches and family there. I am thankful for what you guys have done for me and my parents. I appreciate everything and hope nothing but the best for the coaches, players, and your guys' season. #GoBeavs."

The 6-foot-7, 295-pounder is the No. 7 player in Utah and 63rd overall at offensive tackle and holds offers from OSU, Arizona, ASU, Arkansas, Boston College, Cal, Iowa State, Nebraska, and Stanford.

The Beavers still hold offensive line pledges from Noah Thomas and Jake Normoyle and BeaversEdge recently put in a FutureCast for another OL in the days to come...

