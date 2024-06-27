"Committed!!! Excited to be apart of the Beaver family," Walker said on a post via X.

Oregon State has picked up another commitment in their 2025 recruiting class. On Thursday afternoon, Lewisville (TX) safety Zephen Walker announced his commitment to the Beavers.

Walker committed to the Beavers over offers from Air Force, Arkansas State, Army, Coastal Carolina, and Navy. His official visit this past weekend to Corvallis was the only official visit of his recruitment.



Walker is the ninth commitment in the Beavers 2025 recruiting class and third defensive back joining Plano (TX) prospect David Madison and Henderson (NV) standout Sean Craig.



The commitment also continues what has been a strong month of June for the Beavers, picking up six commitments as defensive end Jesse Myers, offensive lineman Jake Normoyle, and wide receiver Elijah Washington all also joined the class this month.



Last season for Lewisville, Walker recorded 48 tackles including one tackle for a loss. He also had one interception.

