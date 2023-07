PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

PFF released its Preseason All-Pac-12 Teams and the Oregon State Beavers are well represented with nine Beavers earning honors.

Center Jake Levengood and return specialist Anthony Gould earned first-team honors, while Damien Martinez, tackle Taliese Fuaga, defensive lineman James Rawls, safety Kitan Oladapo, defensive back Ryan Cooper, and return specialist Silas Bolden all earned second-team honors.

OT Joshua Gray earned third-team honors...

Oregon State is set to begin fall camp in August and will open the season at San Jose State on Sunday, September 3rd...

