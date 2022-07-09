Oregon State Goes International, Lands Swedish DT Thomas Collins

Another day, another commitment is in for Oregon State. One day after landing Federal Way (WA) corner Andre Jordan, the Beavers have gone international and landed Uppsala (Sweden) native Thomas Collins.

The 6-foot-1, 260-pound Collins is part of RIG Academy in Uppsala, an Ameican Football academy that is combined with another school, Celsiusskolan, in Uppsala. Members of RIG Academy attend regular classes at Celsiusskolan but on top of their regular schooling, RIG Academy students have two-hour practices each morning as well as lessons on various athletic-based subjects per RIG Academy's site . RIG Academy has sent multiple prospects to the United States including 2022 four-star tight end Theodor Ohrstrom. Ohstrom signed with Texas A&M last season.

Pure raw potential. That's how I would best describe Thomas Collins as a prospect. Scouting international prospects is always interesting and can be a bit difficult at times, you look more usually at their athletic profile, foundation, etc moreso than their fundamentals.

For Collins, everything a defensive line coach dreams of is there. Yes, you have to temper your expectations as the level of talent he's going against certainly isn't the highest level but on tape, you can see the athletic foundations of a potential game wrecker at defensive tackle.

He has a quick first step and a pretty good burst as well, he shows the ability to play with a bend, and his athleticism for someone his size is top-notch. There of course will be things that he will need to work on with defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa and will need to spend time in the weight room but when watching his tape, you have to love