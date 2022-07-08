Washington DB Andre Jordan commits to Oregon State

Oregon State’s hot streak on the recruiting trail has continued as on Friday evening Federal Way (WA) cornerback Andre Jordan committed to the Beavers. The three-star prospect is the program’s 11th commitment in the 2023 recruiting class and ninth since the beginning of June.

Jordan committed to Oregon State over Arizona and Oregon State. The 6-foot-0, 160-pound corner announced his decision on Twitter.

Jordan is the second commitment for the Beavers’ secondary in the class as well, he joins Iowa Western Community College DB William Lee. Lee announced his own commitment to the program on the Fourth of July.

His commitment also continues to build Oregon State’s success in Washington. Jordan is now the fourth native of The Evergreen State whose future home will be Corvallis, he joins tight ends Cooper Jensen and Dorian Thomas as well as wide receiver David Wells.