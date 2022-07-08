BeaversEdge Film Room: QB Aidan Chiles
Last month, Oregon State landed one of their top overall targets in quarterback Aidan Chiles. The 6-foot-4, 195-pound dual-threat quarterback out of Downey (CA) committed to the Beavers over 10 other scholarship offers including Cal, Hawaii, Kansas State, Oregon, Rutgers, and Washington.
Chiles towards the end of his recruitment prior to committing was seeing his stock rise quite a bit, which for a while made his recruitment a much tighter one than the Beavers probably would've liked.
However, in the end, Chiles's long-established relationship with the Beavers coaching staff including quarterbacks coach Brian Lindgren paid off for the program shortly after Chiles's official visit to Corvallis.
But what does Chiles bring to the Beavers on the field? Let's take a look.
Offers: Cal, FAU, Hawaii, Houston Baptist, Kansas State, Oregon, Rutgers, San Jose State, Washington, Washington State.
Jr. Year Stats (per MaxPreps): 70-for-96, 1,187 yards, 10 TD, 2 INT, 31 carries, 344 yards, 4 touchdowns.
