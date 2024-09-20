BeaversEdge Staff Predictions: Purdue vs Oregon State

With the Oregon State Beavers (2-1) set to host Purdue (1-1) on Saturday afternoon, BeaversEdge Publisher Brenden Slaughter, recruiting analyst Dylan Callaghan-Croley, and writers T.J. Mathewson and Ryan Harlan give their two cents on the matchup and who's going to come out on top!

There's one thing for certain: the Beavers need this game a whole lot more than Purdue does. Both teams will tell you how much every week matters, but this will be the last power conference opportunity for the Beavers this season, and that 11-1 best-case scenario includes winning this game. Okay, now to the game itself.

There's a lot the Beaver offense has to like about what Notre Dame did last week in the worst loss in Boilermaker history. The Irish ran for 350 yards against Purdue, the same Notre Dame offense that put up just 286 total yards the week before against NIU. Add on top of that this is just the second-ever trip to the state of Oregon for Purdue in a rare west coast swing, and it's hard not to like the chances for the Beavers in this one.

I don't think that the Beavers will be pushing around the Boilermakers or anything, and I'm not expecting an explosive offense to just appear in week four. What can appear? A cleaner, better-executed game plan against a non-national title contender at home.

I want the offense to get Darrius Clemons involved early and often to complement what should be ample opportunity on the ground. This will be a game that comes down to the second half, but the Beavers will pull away with a late touchdown.

PREDICTION: Oregon State 28, Purdue 21

TJ's season record: 2-1