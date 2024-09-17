2026 QB Deagan Rose leads the way for Beavers commits in week four

How did members of Oregon State's 2026 recruiting class perform in week four of the high school football season? BeaversEdge takes a look below.

The star of the weekend was 2026 quarterback commit Deagan Rose. The future Beavers signal caller completed 23-of-32 passing attempts for 404 yards and five touchdowns in a 41-14 win over Salinas.

Now through the first four games of his junior season, Rose has been putting together a very impressive stat line, completing 75-of-104 passing attempts for 1,185 passing yards and 15 touchdowns to three interceptions. The three-star prospect has thrown at least three touchdowns in each of his four games this season, helping lead Clovis to a 4-0 start this season.

While Rose has been leading the way, he's not the only future Beaver to put together a quality performance this past weekend. BeaversEdge offers up the latest stats below.