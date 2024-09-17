2026 QB Deagan Rose leads the way for Beavers commits in week four

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
How did members of Oregon State's 2026 recruiting class perform in week four of the high school football season? BeaversEdge takes a look below.
MORE: Quick Hits From Trent Bray | WATCH: Bray Presser | PFF Grades & Top Performers | Snap Counts vs UO | OSU vs Purdue Odds
The star of the weekend was 2026 quarterback commit Deagan Rose. The future Beavers signal caller completed 23-of-32 passing attempts for 404 yards and five touchdowns in a 41-14 win over Salinas.
Now through the first four games of his junior season, Rose has been putting together a very impressive stat line, completing 75-of-104 passing attempts for 1,185 passing yards and 15 touchdowns to three interceptions. The three-star prospect has thrown at least three touchdowns in each of his four games this season, helping lead Clovis to a 4-0 start this season.
While Rose has been leading the way, he's not the only future Beaver to put together a quality performance this past weekend. BeaversEdge offers up the latest stats below.
Another good performance this past weekend for Craig as he recorded eight total tackles including five solo tackles in a 16-15 win for Liberty. He also had one pass deflection and one quarterback hurry.
No stats are available for Ioane or Jackson in Liberty's week four win.
No stats are available yet for Green Valley from their win over 38-35 win over Legacy.
Hanford rolled in a 62-17 win over El Diamante this past week. Glass only had four touches in the game but made the most of them with 125 total yards (64 rushing, 61 receiving) and one touchdown. Glass this season has totaled 36 carries for 274 yards and five touchdowns. He also has nine receptions for 215 yards and one touchdown.
No stats are available for Myers in a 56-14 win for Cardinal Newman over Armijio.
Skyview rushed for 143 yards and avreaged 4.3 yards per carry in 21-17 win over Graham-Kapowsin.
No stats available for West Linn in a 35-0 win over Sherwood.
No stats available for last Thursday's 72-12 win for Crane over Cove.
No stats available for Castlemont's 44-8 loss to San Leandro last Friday.
Madison recorded one tackle and one pass deflection in a 31-14 win for Prestonwood Christian Academy over Bastrop. The three-star corner now has six tackles, four pass deflections and one fumble recovery this season.
No stats are available for Lewisville or Walker from their 2-27 loss to Rockwall last Friday.
• TALK ABOUT IT ON THE DAM BOARD
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS ON APPLE & SPOTIFY
• LIKE US & FOLLOW OUR FACEBOOK
• FOLLOW THE STAFF ON TWITTER - @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, @RivalsDylanCC, @tjmathewson, & @ryan_harlan