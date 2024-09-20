Advertisement
Published Sep 20, 2024
Top-30 2027 prospect headlines Oregon State's visitors list for Purdue
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  BeaversEdge
Recruiting Analyst
After hosting a massive group of visitors last wekeend for their rivalry matchup against Oregon, Oregon State will have a smaller albeit quality visitors list this weekend as Big Ten opponent Purdue comes to town.

Notably, a trio of Oregon State commitments will be on campus this weekend as Texas cornerback David Madison will be taking his official visit while in-state TE Cody Siegner and Nevada cornerback Tery Glasper will both be on campus as well.

