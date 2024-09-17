WATCH: Oregon State Offense Previews Purdue & MORE

in other news
The 3-2-1: Oregon State Exposed In Loss To Oregon
BeaversEdge gives a 3-2-1 from Oregon State's loss to Oregon...
Harlan: Oregon State Outclassed By Oregon Across The Board
BeaversEdge writer Ryan Harlan gives his thoughts following Oregon State's blowout to Oregon...
WATCH: Oregon State Football Talks Loss To Oregon
Hear from Oregon State HC Trent Bray, Melvin Jordan, and Trent Walker following the Oregon loss...
WATCH: BeaversEdge Breaks Down Oregon State's Loss To Oregon
Hear from BeaversEdge following the loss to Oregon...
WATCH: Oregon State AD Scott Barnes Talks Pac-12 Expansion & MORE
Hear from Scott Barnes as he talks about the conference expanding and much more!
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
Hear from Oregon State offensive coordinator Ryan Gunderson, quarterback Gevani McCoy, and tight end Bryce Caufield ahead of the matchup with Purdue...
MORE: QB Deagan Rose With Eye-Popping Performance | Quick Hits From Trent Bray | WATCH: Bray Presser | PFF Grades & Top Performers | Snap Counts vs UO | OSU vs Purdue Odds
