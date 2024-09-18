Oregon State Announces Future Football Games Versus Wake Forest

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Beavers In The NFL: Week 2 Recap | WATCH: Beavers Preview Purdue | QB Deagan Rose Impressive In Week 4 | OSU vs Purdue Odds | Quick Hits From Trent Bray | WATCH: Bray Presser | PFF Grades & Top Performers | Snap Counts vs UO

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State and Wake Forest will meet up in a pair of football games, the programs announced on Wednesday.

The Beavers will host the Demon Deacons at Reser Stadium during the 2025 season. Wake Forest will then host Oregon State at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium in 2029. Specific dates for both games will be made available at a later date.

The 2025 matchup will mark the first-ever meeting between the teams.

No current member of the Atlantic Coast Conference has traveled to Corvallis while active in the league.

OSU Athletics