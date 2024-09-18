Oregon State Football: A Closer Look At Purdue

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

With the Oregon State football team (2-1) preparing for a matchup with Purdue (1-1) on Saturday, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at the Boilermakers!

MORE: Beavers Schedule H&H With Wake Forest | Beavers In The NFL: Week 2 Recap | WATCH: Beavers Preview Purdue | QB Deagan Rose Impressive In Week 4 | OSU vs Purdue Odds | Quick Hits From Trent Bray | WATCH: Bray Presser | PFF Grades & Top Performers | Snap Counts vs UO