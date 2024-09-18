Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Week 2 Recap

in other news
With week two of the 2024 NFL season in the books, BeaversEdge looks at the Beavers in the NFL!
On 53-Man Roster
TE Luke Musgrave - Green Bay Packers
-> In Green Bay's 16-10 win over Indianapolis, Musgrave started at tight end for the Packers and tallied his first catch of the season for six yards...
P Johnny Hekker - Carolina Panthers
-> In Carolina's 26-3 loss to Los Angeles, Hekker punted seven times for 311 yards. He averaged 44.4 yards per punt, landing two inside the 20, and having a long punt of 64 yards on the afternoon...
WR Anthony Gould - Indianapolis Colts
-> Making his debut for the Colts, Gould wasn't targeted in the passing game by QB Anthony Richardson in his lone offensive snap, but also saw eight snaps across special teams as a returner.
WR Brandin Cooks - Dallas Cowboys
-> In Dallas' 44-19 loss to New Orleans, Cooks started at wide receiver and played 57 snaps. He had two receptions for 19 yards, and had one rush that went for negative three yards.
OL Taliese Fuaga - New Orleans Saints
-> In New Orleans' 44-19 win over Dallas, Fuaga made his second-straight start at left tackle, playing 58 snaps and allowing zero pressures, hurries, or hits on QB Derek Carr.
DB Alex Austin - New England Patriots
-> Austin only saw special teams action in New England's 23-20 OT loss to Seattle, playing 10 snaps across kick coverage and punt return.
S Jordan Poyer - Miami Dolphins
-> In Miami's 31-10 loss to Buffalo, Poyer started at free safety and saw 41 snaps on defense. Poyer finished with the third-most tackles on defense with four on the afternoon...
S Kitan Oladapo - Green Bay Packers
-> Oladapo didn't see action in Green Bay's 16-10 win over Indy...
OL Blake Brandel - Minnesota Vikings
-> In Minnesota's 23-17 win over San Fransico, Brandel started at left guard and played 54 snaps. He allowed zero sacks, pressures, or hurries...
DL Kyle Peko - Detroit Lions
-> Recently elevated to the Lions' active roster, Peko is coming off a week two where he played nine snaps in reserve at nose tackle. He also saw four snaps on special teams.
On Practice Squad
WR Isaiah Hodgins - New York Giants
-> After finding a home with the New York Giants the past couple of seasons, and tallying 58 receptions for 622 yards and seven scores during his tenure, Hodgins was cut by the Giants during the last round of cuts. He was quickly signed to the practice squad but could be eyeing a new situation with the suddenly crowded NY receiver room.
DB Ryan Cooper Jr - Baltimore Ravens
-> After going undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft, Cooper signed a free-agent contract with the Baltimore Ravens. He didn't make the 53-man roster but was signed to the practice squad and is currently their third-string CB.
FB Jack Colletto - Pittsburgh Steelers
-> Colletto is currently on the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad... He signed a reserve/futures contract in January with the Steelers and was immediately signed to the PS after not making the 53-man roster.
RB Jermar Jefferson - Detroit Lions
-> After dealing with numerous injuries early in his pro career, Jefferson is healthy entering the year with the Lions and is currently the third-string practice squad RB. He didn't make the initial 53-man roster, but the Lions kept him around and have done so since making him a seventh-round pick several years ago, so they're still invested in the young back.
DB Nahshon Wright - Minnesota Vikings
-> After struggling to break into the Cowboys DB rotation these past couple of years, Wright was traded to the Minnesota Vikings, where he currently resides as the top cornerback on the practice squad. We'll see if the Vikings perhaps value Wright's third-round draft grade better than the Cowboys did...
Injured Reserve/OUT
DB Rejzohn Wright - New Orleans Saints
-> Wright was placed on injured reserve by the Saints with an undisclosed injury. It's unclear whether he will play yet this season.
OL Issac Seumalo - Pittsburgh Steelers
-> Seumalo is reportedly close to a return per head coach Mike Tomlin, it's unclear whether he'll return to action this weekend against the Chargers or if he's still a week out...
