Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Week 2 Recap

With week two of the 2024 NFL season in the books, BeaversEdge looks at the Beavers in the NFL!

TE Luke Musgrave - Green Bay Packers

-> In Green Bay's 16-10 win over Indianapolis, Musgrave started at tight end for the Packers and tallied his first catch of the season for six yards...

P Johnny Hekker - Carolina Panthers

-> In Carolina's 26-3 loss to Los Angeles, Hekker punted seven times for 311 yards. He averaged 44.4 yards per punt, landing two inside the 20, and having a long punt of 64 yards on the afternoon...

WR Anthony Gould - Indianapolis Colts

-> Making his debut for the Colts, Gould wasn't targeted in the passing game by QB Anthony Richardson in his lone offensive snap, but also saw eight snaps across special teams as a returner.

WR Brandin Cooks - Dallas Cowboys

-> In Dallas' 44-19 loss to New Orleans, Cooks started at wide receiver and played 57 snaps. He had two receptions for 19 yards, and had one rush that went for negative three yards.

OL Taliese Fuaga - New Orleans Saints

-> In New Orleans' 44-19 win over Dallas, Fuaga made his second-straight start at left tackle, playing 58 snaps and allowing zero pressures, hurries, or hits on QB Derek Carr.

DB Alex Austin - New England Patriots

-> Austin only saw special teams action in New England's 23-20 OT loss to Seattle, playing 10 snaps across kick coverage and punt return.

S Jordan Poyer - Miami Dolphins

-> In Miami's 31-10 loss to Buffalo, Poyer started at free safety and saw 41 snaps on defense. Poyer finished with the third-most tackles on defense with four on the afternoon...

S Kitan Oladapo - Green Bay Packers

-> Oladapo didn't see action in Green Bay's 16-10 win over Indy...

OL Blake Brandel - Minnesota Vikings

-> In Minnesota's 23-17 win over San Fransico, Brandel started at left guard and played 54 snaps. He allowed zero sacks, pressures, or hurries...

DL Kyle Peko - Detroit Lions

-> Recently elevated to the Lions' active roster, Peko is coming off a week two where he played nine snaps in reserve at nose tackle. He also saw four snaps on special teams.