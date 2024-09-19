Purdue vs Oregon State: Starters as Recruits & The Edge Report

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
How do Oregon State and Purdue's starters match up as recruits? Which program has the edge at each position? BeaversEdge takes a look below.
ADVANTAGE: Purdue
Geveani McCoy has been reliable through three games but at the same time, has only thrown for 114, 181, and 172 yards. On the other side, Hudson Card has played at the Power Four level now for quite a while and while inconsistent has the ability to win a game with his arm, we're not sure we can say the same right now with McCoy. We'll give Purdue and Card the edge.
ADVANTAGE: Oregon State
We're going to give the Oregon State rushing attack as a whole the edge here as both Anthony Hankerson and Jam Griffin have been great this season. Hankerson has more than enough. Either way, the Beavers have two very good backs and the edge here.