Purdue vs Oregon State: Starters as Recruits & The Edge Report

ADVANTAGE: Purdue

Geveani McCoy has been reliable through three games but at the same time, has only thrown for 114, 181, and 172 yards. On the other side, Hudson Card has played at the Power Four level now for quite a while and while inconsistent has the ability to win a game with his arm, we're not sure we can say the same right now with McCoy. We'll give Purdue and Card the edge.