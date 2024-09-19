Advertisement
Published Sep 19, 2024
Purdue vs Oregon State: Starters as Recruits & The Edge Report
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  BeaversEdge
Recruiting Analyst
How do Oregon State and Purdue's starters match up as recruits? Which program has the edge at each position? BeaversEdge takes a look below.

QUARTERBACK
TEAMNAMESTARSPFF GRADE

Oregon State

Gevani McCoy

78.9

Purdue

Hudson Card

4

79.4

ADVANTAGE: Purdue

Geveani McCoy has been reliable through three games but at the same time, has only thrown for 114, 181, and 172 yards. On the other side, Hudson Card has played at the Power Four level now for quite a while and while inconsistent has the ability to win a game with his arm, we're not sure we can say the same right now with McCoy. We'll give Purdue and Card the edge.

RUNNING BACK
TEAMNAMESTARSPFF GRADE

Oregon State

Jamious Griffin

3

76.0

Purdue

Devin Mockobee

2

62.6

ADVANTAGE: Oregon State

We're going to give the Oregon State rushing attack as a whole the edge here as both Anthony Hankerson and Jam Griffin have been great this season. Hankerson has more than enough. Either way, the Beavers have two very good backs and the edge here.

WIDE RECEIVER
TEAMNAMESTARSPFF GRADE

Oregon State

Trent Walker

68.1

Oregon State

Jeremiah Noga

1

49.9

Oregon State

Taz Reddicks

3

71.9

Purdue

Shamar Rigby

3

57.8

Purdue

Jaron Tibbs

3

60.0

Purdue

Jahmal Edrine

2

67.6

