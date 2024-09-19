Behind Enemy Lines: 5 Questions With Purdue Expert

Publisher Travis Miller: "It is really hard to say. Indiana State is often one of the worst FCS programs in the country and went a combined 3-19 the last two years, including 1-11 last year with their lone win coming over a Western Illinois team that hasn’t won a game since 2021. That said, it was at least a better day than in 2013 when an eventual 1-11 Purdue got its only win over an Indiana State team that also went 1-11 thanks to a late interception 20-14.

If I had one word to describe the Notre Dame game it would be “appalling”. I really thought the game would be more of a competitive 35-24-ish game, and after they lost to Northern Illinois I even thought there was a chance at winning. Instead, they did to Purdue what Purdue did to Indiana State. In the six second-half drives aside from the one where Purdue scored the Boilermakers lost a combined 18 yards and had zero first downs. That is shocking since it was starters against backups.

I really do think Purdue is a lot better than this (it is really hard to be worse). Purdue’s offense really struggled all afternoon and it put the defense into a hole. The defense also was absolutely terrible tackling and once the Irish scored three times in the last two and a half minutes before halftime it was well over. I think it was some combination of an awful game by Purdue against a very motivated Notre Dame team coming off of an embarrassing loss."