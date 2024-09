WATCH: Oregon State Defense Previews Purdue & MORE

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State defensive coordinator Keith Heyward and linebackers Nikko Taylor and Isaiah Chisom ahead of the matchup with Purdue...

MORE: A Closer Look At Purdue | Beavers Schedule H&H With Wake Forest | Beavers In The NFL: Week 2 Recap | WATCH: Beavers Preview Purdue | QB Deagan Rose Impressive In Week 4 | OSU vs Purdue Odds | Quick Hits From Trent Bray | WATCH: Bray Presser