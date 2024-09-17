Advertisement

Published Sep 17, 2024
Oregon State Football vs Purdue Odds
circle avatar
Brenden Slaughter  •  BeaversEdge
Publisher
Twitter
@b_slaught

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

With the Oregon State football team (2-1) preparing to host Purdue (1-1) at Reser Stadium this weekend, BeaversEdge looks at the odds for the contests via ESPNBet.

MORE: Quick Hits From Trent Bray | WATCH: Bray Presser | PFF Grades & Top Performers | The 3-2-1: OSU Exposed | Harlan: Oregon State Outclassed By Oregon | WATCH: BeaversEdge Breakdown | WATCH: Oregon State Talks Loss

UO vs OSU - Odds - Via ESPNBET
TEAMSpread (Open)Over/UnderMoney line

Purdue

+4 (+5.5)

O - 50.5

+160

Oregon State

-4 (-5.5)

U 50.5

-190

