WATCH: Oregon State Defense Talks Cal, DB Play, & MORE

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from defensive coordinator Keith Heyward, and defensive backs Alton Julian and Exodus Ayers as they talk about getting on the field and much more!

MORE: 2025 Schedule Released | WATCH: Offense Pre Cal | How Beaver Commits Are Faring | Beavers In The NFL: Week 7 Recap | Beavers Add 2025 QB Tristan Ti'a | Quick Hits From Trent Bray | Snap Counts vs UNLV | OSU vs Cal Odds | Team Grades & Top Performers vs UNLV | 5 Takeaways From OSU's Loss To UNLV