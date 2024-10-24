Oregon State flips Texas State DLE Niklas Fisher

The Cypress Ranch (TX) standout took an offiical visit to Corvallis over the weekend before announcing his decision to commit to the Beavers on Thursday.

Oregon State has landed a second commitment this week, this time the Beavers have flipped Texas State defensive end commitment Niklas Fisher.

"My visit went really well and I liked seeing the facility’s and the game day environment," Fisher told BeaversEdge.

The Beavers looking to add to their defensive line class began to track Fisher heavily at the beginning of this fall and as the Cypress, Texas native's senior season progressed, the Beavers were impressed enough to offer Fisher and schedule last week's offiical visit.

During his official visit, Fisher was able to spend time with defensive coordinator Keith Heyward and learn more about the Beavers defense.

"I like that Coach Hayward mixes things up," Fisher said. "Sometimes it’s 4-2-5, sometimes 3-4, I like the aggressive approach. I see myself fitting into the Oregon State defense pretty well and I see myself playing the three or even a hybrid my first year or two," he added.

He also got to spend time with the Beavers recruiting team including Josh Patterson and J.R. Moala as well as defensive line coach Ilasi Tuiaki. "They’re great," he said about his interactions with each member of the coaching. "I spent the most time with coach Tuiaki. We’re going to have a good time breaking down offensive lines."