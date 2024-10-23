How did Oregon State commitments perform last weekend?

(Photo by © Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Deagan Rose and Clovis fell for the second straight week, last Friday with a 55-33 loss to Clovis East. Rose completed 18-of-31 passing attempts for 246 yards and one touchdown while also throwing one interception. He completed 148-of-212 passing attempts for 2,043 yards and 23 touchdowns.

No stats are available for Ioane or Jackson, however, Craig recorded two tackles in a 40-7 win for Liberty, their third straight win this season. Craig now has 26 tackles including 3.0 tackles for loss.



Glapser had another big receiving performance last weekeend with five receptions for 104 yards and one touchdown. He's upto 34 receptions for 709 yards and eight touchdowns this fall as a receiver. Defensively, he has 13 tackles, two pass deflections, and one interception.

Glass did not record any stats in Hanford's 42-7 win over Tulare Western last weekend. The three-star running back this season has 60 carries for 518 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Myers recorded three tackles including a sack last weekend in a 38-8 win for Cardinal Newman over Rancho Cotate. He now has 12 tackles and five sacks this season.

Madison has five tackles in a 35-28 win over Prestonwood Christian Academy over Legacy Christian Aacemy. He now had 23 tackles this season and six pass deflections.

Walker recorded three tackles in a 55-28 loss for Coppell. He also had one pass defleciton this season. On the year he has 28 tackles and two pass deflections.

Knapp had two receptions for 32 yards last week in a 28-27 loss for Clayton Valley Charter while also recording eight tackles and a sack on defense. He is now up to 39 tackles and eight sacks this season as well as five quarterback hurries.

