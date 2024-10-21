Oregon State finds their 2025 QB in Tristan Ti'a

The Oregon State Beavers have finally found their quarterback in the 2025 recruiting cycle. On Monday evening Amador Valley (CA) singal caller Tristan Ti'a announced his commitment to Oregon State. Ti'a becomes the 14th commitment in the class for the Beavers.

The decision from the California signal caller just comes a day after wrapping up an official visit to Corvallis for Oregon State's matchup against UNLV this past weekend. Ti'a was one of four official visitors on campus for Oregon State.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Ti'a committed to the Beavers offer overs from Appalachian State, Boston College, Colorado State, San Jose State, UNLV, Utah, and Utah State as well as on top of several FCS offers.

Ti'a joins an offensive recruiting class for the Beavers that includes running backs Kourdey Glass and Skyler Jackson as well as wide receiver Elijah Washington and tight end Cody Siegner.

Once Ti'a arrives on campus, he'll join an Oregon State quarterback room that is currently set to feature fourth other quarterbacks for the 2025 season in Ben Gulbranson, Gevani McCoy, Gabarri Johnson, and Kallen Gutridge.

Last season as a junoir, Tia played in five games, completing 71-of-91 passing attempts for 1,463 yards and 20 touchdowns while also adding three additional rushing touchdowns and 239 yards on the ground.