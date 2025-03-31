Published Mar 31, 2025
Oregon State Baseball In The Rankings
With the Oregon State baseball team (20-6) coming off a 2-2 week that included wins over Washington and Nebraska and a pair of losses to the Cornhuskers, we take a closer look at the national rankings...

The Beavers return to the diamond Friday at Goss Stadium for a three-game series with UC Irvine...

Oregon State Baseball Ranks 3/31
OrganizationRank+/-Full T-25

D1Baseball

11th

-6

Top-25

USA TODAY

11th

-3

Top-25

Baseball America

12th

-3

Top-25

Perfect Game

13th

-4

Top-25

BONUS (RPI RANK)

23rd

-6

RANKS

