Oregon State Baseball In The Rankings

With the Oregon State baseball team (20-6) coming off a 2-2 week that included wins over Washington and Nebraska and a pair of losses to the Cornhuskers, we take a closer look at the national rankings...
The Beavers return to the diamond Friday at Goss Stadium for a three-game series with UC Irvine...
