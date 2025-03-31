Oregon State Baseball In The Rankings

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

With the Oregon State baseball team (20-6) coming off a 2-2 week that included wins over Washington and Nebraska and a pair of losses to the Cornhuskers, we take a closer look at the national rankings...

The Beavers return to the diamond Friday at Goss Stadium for a three-game series with UC Irvine...

