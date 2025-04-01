2026 S Niko Jandreau Schedules OV to Oregon State

Oregon State has slowly begun scheduling official visits with prospects in the 2026 recruiting class, and the latest has a familiar last name.

On Sunday, 2026 safety Niko Jandreau, the brother of 2026 linebacker Beau Jandreau, announced that like his brother, will be taking an official visit to Corvlalis in early May. Both of the Jandreau twins will be on campus for the May 2 official visit weekend.

