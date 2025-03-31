GYM: Jade Carey Named All-American in All Five Events

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Jade Carey was named Regular Season First Team All-American in the all-around and on bars, beam and floor, also earning Second Team honors vault, the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA) announced on Monday.

First Team All-America is awarded to the top eight finishers, plus ties, of the NCAA regular season for all four events plus the all-around, while Second Team All-American is awarded to the ninth through 16th place finishers.

Dominant doesn’t even begin to describe Carey’s senior season, and she enters postseason competition as the nation’s leader both in the all-around and on beam. Across 44 total routines, she’s earned a 9.900 or better 39 times, which includes 21 scores of 9.950 or better, earning a 9.975 or better 11 times and three perfect scores, with the trio of 10s coming during the final two weeks of regular season competition.

The Phoenix, Ariz., native tied for the fourth-highest all-around score in NCAA history when she earned a 39.925 against Air Force on March 15, earning a 9.950 on vault, 9.975 on bars and a pair of 10s on the beam and floor, and has yet to earn less than a 9.900 on either beam or floor, also finishing the regular season with a beam score of 9.950 or better in nine of 11 appearances – a stat which includes seven 9.975 scores or higher.

Across 11 appearances in 2025, Carey has won 43 event titles, which includes 11 in the all-around, 11 on beam and 10 on floor, becoming the first gymnast in Pac-12 history to win both the all-around and beam title in every single appearance in a single season.

Entering the NCAA Regional at 15th on vault (9.910 NQS), seventh on bars (9.940 NQS), first on beam (9.975 NQS), seventh on floor (9.950 NQS) and leading the nation in the all-around with a 39.775 NQS, Monday’s announcement brings Carey’s career total to 16 Regular Season All-American honors.

Carey and the Beavers return to action Friday night in Tuscaloosa, Ala., in an NCAA Regional Semi-Final hosted by Alabama.

OSU Athletics