Aiva Arquette Earns Preseason All-America Honors By NCBWA

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Robb Akey Joins Staff | Film Room: RB Skyler Jackson | 2025 QB Tristan Ti'a Signs With OSU | Scouting Report: QB Tristan Ti'a | WR Coach Hotboard V1.0 | Kefense Hynson Hired By Tampa Bay | Film Room: OL Noah Thomas

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State infielder Aiva Arquette earned his third preseason All-America on Friday as he was selected to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Second Team.

Previously, he had been selected to the first team by Perfect Game and second team by Baseball America.

Arquette batted .325 with Washington last season. The Kailua, Hawai’i native transferred to Oregon State after collecting 14 doubles with one triple, 12 home runs and 36 runs batted in. He was selected All-Pac-12 and Pac-12 All-Defense.

Oregon State opens the 2025 season on Friday, Feb. 14 against Xavier in Surprise, Ariz.]

OSU Athletics