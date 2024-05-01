PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State baseball’s Aiden May picked up his fourth honor this week on Tuesday. The right-hander was selected as the National Pitcher of the Week by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA).

The honor comes after the right-handed pitcher was also selected as national Pitcher of the Week by D1Baseball.com and Perfect Game on Monday while also being selected as the Pac-12 Conference’s Pitcher of the Week.

May struck out a career-high 14 batters in the Beavers’ 2-0 win over Oregon Friday night to open the series with the Ducks. He worked a career-long eight innings and allowed one hit, an infield single in the fifth inning. He issued just one walk and Oregon went 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position against the righty.

The Albuquerque, N.M. native is 3-0 with a 3.63 ERA this season. He has 45 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings while holding opponents to a .204 batting average.

OSU Athletics