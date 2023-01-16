With the Oregon State football team adding JUCO DB Tyrice Ivy to the 2023 recruiting class, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at where Oregon State's 2023 class ranks so far and how it compares to previous seasons under head coach Jonathan Smith ...

Oregon State's 18 signees are quarterback Aidan Chiles, wide receivers David Wells, Tastean Reddicks, Zachary Card, and Montrel Hatten, tight end Cooper Jensen, offensive lineman Jacob Anderson and Zander Etsy, defensive linemen Thomas Collins, Abraham Johnson, and Kelze Howard, linebackers Isaiah Chisom, Nikko Taylor, Zakaih Saez, and Leonard Ah You, and defensive backs Andre Jordan, Harlem Howard, and Jermod McCoy...

The Beavers added their first piece to the recruiting class post-December with the addition of College of San Mateo defensive back Tyrice Ivy. Ivy announced his commitment over the weekend, bringing the overall class to 19 strong...

In terms of the national rank, Oregon State checks in at No. 54 with 1260 total recruiting points...

Regarding Pac-12 rank, the Beavers check in at No. 9, ahead of WSU, ASU, & Cal...

Currently, the 2023 class isn't expected to be Jonathan Smith's best, but it's quite close to the high-water mark in the Smith era and there's still a chance we could see it rise up more before the rankings are finalized...

Transfer portal additions don't figure into the current year's recruiting class rankings, otherwise, the Beavers could have a case to be much higher with several notable offseason additions...

NOTE - Rankings Are Not Finalized

