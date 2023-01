PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State added another piece to its 2023 class on Saturday afternoon, landing College of San Mateo defensive back Tyrice Ivy...

BeaversEdge identified Ivy as a potential addition last week, predicting his commitment to our premium subscribers...

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound defensive back is coming off a sophomore season with San Mateo where he tallied 17 tackles, three interceptions, and three pass breakups.

Ivy continues a growing Oregon State pipeline from the College of San Mateo in recent recruiting cycles, joining Alton Julian and Ryan Cooper Jr.

Ivy will join a class of defensive backs that features incoming freshmen Harlem Howard, Jermod McCoy, and Andre Jordan...

