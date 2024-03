PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State women's basketball head coach Scott Rueck and guards Talia von Oelhoffen and AJ Marotte as the trio previews the Sweet Sixteen vs Notre Dame...

