Oregon State Baseball In The Rankings

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
@b_slaught

With the Oregon State baseball team (21-2) fresh off a series sweep of Washington, BeaversEdge looks at where the Beavers are in the national rankings!

The Beavers are back in action this weekend, facing the USC Trojans in LA...

Oregon State Baseball Rankings 3/25
Organization Rank Prev.  Full Top-25

D1Baseball.com

2nd

2nd

LINK

Baseball America

3rd

4th

LINK

Perfect Game

3rd

2nd

LINK

Pac-12 Standings

