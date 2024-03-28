With the No. 2 Oregon State baseball team (21-2, 5-1 Pac-12) set to travel to LA to face the USC Trojans (9-15, 4-5), BeaversEdge previews the matchup!

- Travis Bazzana has hit a leadoff home run in four consecutive games and enters the series as the reigning Pac-12 Player of the Week. It was the fourth selection of his career, and he became the first Beaver in school history to tally that many.

- Bazzana has eight home runs over his last five games and leads the Pac-12 with 14. Those 14 home runs are tied for the sixth-most in a single season at OSU. He also came into this week's action tied for third nationally.

- Oregon State as a team has 46 home runs this season, which ranks first in the conference and the Beavers entered the week ranked 15th nationally.

- The Oregon State pitching staff limited Washington to three runs, 15 hits, four walks and did not hit a batter in the series sweep. That's a WHIP of 0.70.

- OSU's starting pitchers versus Washington - Aiden May, Jacob Kmatz and Eric Segura - combined to limit the Huskies to 12 hits and two runs in 15 2/3 innings.

- The Beavers' 46 home runs this year already rank ninth for a single season at OSU dating back to 1967.

- OSU closes out March with the visit to the Trojans, and the Beavers have a 13-1 record entering the series. It's the most wins in a month since the 2018 Beavers went 13-4. Oregon State's 15 wins in March of 2017 are a single-year record.

- OSU has won six straight and eight of its last 10 games against the Trojans. The six-game win streak is the longest in the Beavers' history versus USC.

- Oregon State has won three straight series versus USC, as well as 7-of-8 and 8-of-10.

- OSU went errorless in the sweep of Washington, doing so for three straight games for the first time this season. The Beavers improved their fielding percentage to .975