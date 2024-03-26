PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State junior second baseman Travis Bazzana has been named the Pac-12’s Player of the Week, the conference announced on Monday.

The Sydney, Australia native earned his third selection of the season after hitting six home runs with eight hits and 11 runs batted in as Oregon State defeated Portland in a midweek matchup and then a three-game sweep of Washington.

He is the first Beaver to be recognized three times in the same season and the honor is the fourth of his career, the most ever by an Oregon State position player. He surpassed both Ken Bowen and Michael Conforto, who each had three during their collegiate careers.

Bazzana hit a leadoff home run in all four games last week, and while the record is not kept by the NCAA, it is known that just one player in MLB history has accomplished the feat. Brady Anderson set the MLB mark in 1996.

Bazzana finished with two home runs apiece at Portland then in Sunday’s series finale versus the Huskies. He drove in at least one run in all four games.

The junior has 14 home runs on the year, which leads the Pac-12 and is tied for the sixth-most in a single season at Oregon State. He also has 31 for his career, which is four shy of setting the Oregon State record.

He and Mason Guerra have combined four Pac-12 Player of the Week honors this season. The Beavers last had at least four selections in the same season in 1998, the last year of the Pac-10’s Northern and Southern Divisions. The Beavers had six that year.

Oregon State hits the road for a three-game series against USC that begins Thursday in Irvine, Calif. The three-game set will be played at UC Irvine’s Cicerone Field and have a live stream each day. The opener Thursday is set for 6:30 p.m. PT.

