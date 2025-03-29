Oregon State Baseball: Beavers Drop Opener vs Nebraska

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: BeaversEdge Talks Spring Football & MORE | Softball Season Update | Inside The Dam: Who Could See The Field Early? | Where OSU's 2026 Class Ranks | Beavers Top Huskies 5-2 | Nate Kingz Entering Portal

LINCOLN, Neb. – Gavin Turley hit his fourth home run of the season but fifth-ranked Oregon State was unable to overcome an early Nebraska lead in a 7-3 loss Friday night at Haymarket Park.

Nebraska went up 7-0 by scoring three in the third, one in the fourth and three more in the fifth. Tyler Stone and Dylan Carey hit back-to-back home runs in the third, and Cael Frost went deep in the fifth.

Turley got the Beavers on the board with a two-run home run in the sixth, then watched as Easton Talt drove in OSU’s third run of the game on a groundout in the seventh. That, however, was Oregon State’s (19-5) final run of the game.

Eric Segura made his seventh appearance and first start of the season. The right-hander struck six but also gave up five runs on seven hits to take the loss. He dropped to 4-1 on the year.

Will Walsh started for Nebraska (11-14) and the lefty handcuffed the Beaver bats, limiting Oregon State to five hits and three runs in six innings of work. He struck out two, walked three and earned the win to improve to 3-4 on the year.

Turley led OSU with two hits, his sixth multiple-hit effort of the season.

MORE: Rataj & Craig Entering Portal | Preview: Beavers vs Huskies | Beaver Baseball Ranks | Reser Files: Scouting Report DL Noah Tishendorf | Who Could Be OSU's Next Commit?

Next Up

The teams continue the series Saturday at Haymarket Park. First pitch is slated for 12:00 p.m. PT (2 p.m. in Nebraska). The game will be streamed live on B1G+.

Oregon State Game Notes

• Eric Segura made his first start of the season.

• Paul Vazquez started at designated hitter, batting in the eighth spot of the lineup. It marked his first collegiate start.

• Gavin Turley extended his hit streak to nine games with a single in the second inning.

• Nebraska scored first on back-to-back home runs in the third inning. It was just the third time this season an opponent has scored first.

• Turley’s home run in the sixth marked the 37th of his career. Only Travis Bazzana’s 45 from 2022 to 2024 are more than Turley’s in Oregon State history.

• The home run was Turley’s first since March 2 against Ohio State. Three of his four home runs have come against Big Ten teams, with his first on Feb. 16 against Indiana in Surprise, Ariz.

• The loss snapped the Beavers’ eight-game win streak over Nebraska. The Beavers now lead the series, 10-2. Friday’s game was the first meeting between the teams at a non neutral-site.

OSU Athletics