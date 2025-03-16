Oregon State Baseball Takes Down Grand Canyon, Extends Win Streak To 9

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Wilson Weber drove in all of Oregon State’s runs and Ethan Kleinschmit tossed six scoreless innings as the eighth-ranked Beavers defeated Grand Canyon, 3-1, Sunday at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

With the win, Oregon State improved to 15-3 and won its ninth consecutive game.

Weber singled home the game’s first run in the third inning, then drove another single in the seventh inning to plate two runs and push the Beavers’ lead to 3-0. He ended the day with two of the nine Oregon State hits.

Kleinschmit led the way on the mound for the Beavers, recording a season-high nine strikeouts while scattering two hits and a walk. He improved to 3-1 on the year.

The lefty was the first of three pitchers for the Beavers, who saw Tanner Douglas come on in the seventh and recorded two consecutive scoreless innings. He pitched into the ninth and departed with one out and runners on the corners. AJ Hutcheson induced a fielder’s choice for the second out of the inning, then got Kade Huff looking on an 0-2 pitch to end the game.

Douglas worked 2 1/3 innings, striking out five while allowing one hit and a run. Hutcheson, meanwhile, picked up his first save of the season.

Grand Canyon’s (12-8) Chance Key made the start and took the loss, dropping to 0-3 on the year. He allowed four hits and a an unearned run in 3 1/3 innings.

Next Up

Oregon State finishes its nine-game homestand Tuesday night against Rutgers. Watch it live on Portland’s CW, the KOIN+ app and Pac-12 Insider on Amazon, Plex and other applications. First pitch is slated for 5:35 p.m. PT and tickets are available by visiting BeaverTickets.com.

Oregon State Game Notes

• Carson McEntire made his first career start. He played in center field and batted in the eighth spot of the lineup.

• Kleinschmit has scattered just six hits and a run with two walks and 15 strikeouts in his last 11 2/3 innings, stretching over two appearances.

• Kleinschmit threw first-pitch strikes to 17 of the 21 batters he faced Sunday.

• Kleinschmit has allowed just 12 hits and 10 walks in 26 2/3 innings on the year, totaling 32 strikeouts.

• Oregon State’s starting pitchers have allowed just one earned run in 41 1/3 innings at home this season, for an ERA of 0.22. The starters have allowed 25 hits with 11 walks while striking out 46.

• The starters, in March, are 6-1 with a 1.10 ERA in 49 innings. They’ve combined for 57 strikeouts to 32 hits and 16 walks.

• Weber capped off his week with 12 runs batted in over the five-game stretch.

• Weber now has five multiple-RBI games on the year and four multi-hit games.

• Douglas has retired the first batter he has faced in all six of his appearances this season.

OSU Athletics

PC - OSU Athletics / Scobel Wiggins