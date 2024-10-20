5 Takeaways From Oregon State's Loss To UNLV

With the Oregon State football team (4-3) falling to UNLV (6-1) 33-25 on Saturday night, BeaversEdge gives five important takeaways from the loss...

The Beavers had some late-game heroics at the end of the fourth quarter to try and keep within striking distance of UNLV, but the comeback was just too little, too late.

Bottom line… Oregon State shouldn’t have needed to have been in that position without the self-inflicted mistakes.

It looked like the Rebels had the game all but won up 33-17, but an Anthony Hankerson rushing TD and two-point conversion helped the Beavers bring the game to an eight-point UNLV lead with 2:14 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Then, it looked like UNLV would ride out the victory smoothly, only having to pick up a couple of first downs to run out the clock. However, a key interception from Jack Kane gave the Beavers a last-ditch effort to send the game to overtime.

The final drive for the Beavers ultimately proved futile in the end, where you have to force overtime in a period where you may not necessarily be guaranteed to win that game, given how the offense and defense fell apart in the second half.

That final drive, along with the blocked punt against Josh Green and the turnover by Anthony Hankerson, proved to be big moments in the loss to UNLV.

The sequence of plays leading up to the final drive:

- Gevani McCoy four-yard pass to Darrius Clemons

- McCoy nine-yard pass to Clemons

- McCoy three-yard rush

- Timeout

- McCoy pass incomplete to Jermaine Terry

- McCoy 15-yard pass to Jermaine Terry

- McCoy pass complete to Hankerson for two yards

- Timeout McCoy sacked for a five-yard loss

- McCoy pass complete to Trent Walker for nine yards

- McCoy 11 yard pass complete to Terry

- McCoy pass incomplete to Terry

While those plays won’t make the entire difference in this game, along with the non-call pass interference against Jermaine Terry in the back of the endzone, Oregon State should have never been in this position from the beginning, given how they performed in the first half.

The non-call didn’t decide the game; no one penalty does that for a team, but if you can’t get out of your own way on both sides of the ball, then it’s tough to win football games.

Oregon State was lucky to win against Colorado State, and despite all the self-inflicted mistakes in that game, lightning didn’t strike twice for the Beavers this time around.