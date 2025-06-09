Oregon State Baseball: Dax Whitney Named Freshman All-American

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Oregon State right-handed pitcher Dax Whitney has been named a Second-Team Freshman All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA), it was announced on Monday.

The Blackfoot, Idaho native heads to Omaha with a 6-3 record and 3.66 earned run average over 16 appearances, all starts. He’s struck out 111 batters in just 71 1/3 innings of work, an average of 14 per nine innings.

Whitney has struck out 10 or more five times, including a season-high 12 versus TCU on May 31 in his first NCAA postseason appearance. The righty has 22 over his first 10 2/3 innings in the postseason while holding TCU and Florida State to eight hits and three runs.

Whitney is the first Beaver freshman to be honored since Gavin Turley in 2023 and the first pitcher since Ryan Brown and Jacob Kmatz in 2022.

OSU Athletics