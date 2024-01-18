Oregon State has added Linfield offensive line coach Will Heck to their coaching staff as an offensive analyst. Heck's Twitter profile is updated as such.

A native of Corvallis, Heck has spent the last two seasons with Linfield as the Wildcats' offensive line coach. Prior to his time with Linfield, Heck also spent time at Cal as an offensive graduate assistant and offensive quality control coach. He also spent one year as an assistant offensive line coach and recruiting coordinator with Linfield.

Per this Oregon State job posting, here are the duties that Heck will be fulfilling with the program.

POSITION SUMMARY

Reporting to the Head Football Coach, the Quality Control Analyst provides support to the football coaches to enhance the quality and efficiency of day-to-day operations and is primarily responsible for assisting with practice and game preparation. The successful candidate must have the ability and knowledge to break down opponent’s and defensive schemes, create detailed reports, complete daily office tasks, create and maintain practice plans and game plans, and create defensive playbooks and game books. Primary responsibilities include but are not limited to: breakdown of game films; assisting with practice planning; working with the coordinators in the off-season to plan, create, and implement defensive philosophies for the football team; breakdown each opponent’s defensive and special teams game plan schemes; maintain weekly, seasonal self-scout/quality control documents; and other duties as assigned.

POSITION DUTIES

40% PRACTICE ANALYSIS

Attends practice for observational purposes only. Provides feedback to coaches post-practice, using real time observation data and practice film analysis. Provides a critical feedback loop regarding the strengths and weakness of each player as rosters are developed throughout the year, out of season, and then each week while in season. Provides feedback daily regarding the progression of each student-athlete relative to game time strategies deployed.

30% STATISTICAL OPPONENT ANALYSIS

Utilizes most recent and best practice protocols for providing lead statistical analysis on all opponents’ trends and tendencies. Utilizes game film and other resources to develops tendency charts for coaches to utilize in practice and in game settings as well. Assists the coaches with providing the best delivery methods for each student-athlete as well dependent on individual learning styles. Develops playbooks on all opponents.

20% ON-CAMPUS RECRUITING

Assists with the on-campus recruiting process. Provides the team with creativity and input throughout the recruiting process to maintain the culture around the team.

10% PROCESS IMPROVEMENT

Utilizes Lean Strategies to evaluate all aspects of the program and effectively makes recommendation and implements change that results in more consistent outcomes or greater efficiencies.